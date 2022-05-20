Citigroup Trims Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Target Price to $5.00

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.61.

UBX stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.39. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.09.

Unity Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:UBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 210.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 84,175 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 127.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 467,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 261,489 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

