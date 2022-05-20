Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys Shares of 7,370 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

