Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 111 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Illumina were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $240.75 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.35 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

