Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.10. 5,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 383,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLAR. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.82 million, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.52 million. Clarus had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clarus by 2,905.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 17.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Clarus by 274.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

