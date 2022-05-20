Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) PT Lowered to $12.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.63.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.89.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 42.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair bought 25,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,119.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 63.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,206,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,846 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,059,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after buying an additional 2,158,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,779,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,304,000 after buying an additional 2,051,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,754,000 after buying an additional 923,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,502,000 after buying an additional 556,960 shares in the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

