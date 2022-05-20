Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Clean Harbors focuses on improving its efficiency and lowering operating costs through enhanced technology, process efficiencies and stringent cost management. The company continues to make capital investments to enhance its quality and comply with government and local regulations. Acquisitions help the company expand its business across multiple lines of services. Consistent share repurchases boost investor confidence and positively impact the company's earnings per share. On the flip side, decreasing current ratio is not desirable as it indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term obligations. International presence exposes the company to risks assciated with foreign exchange rate risks. The company's demand cycle is highly seasonal in nature. Partly due to these headwinds, the stock has declined in the past year.”

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.89.

NYSE:CLH opened at $90.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.03. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $85.67 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,677 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,167 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 656.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

