CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

CLSK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CleanSpark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $241.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 4.77. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $23.60.

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CleanSpark by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CleanSpark by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark (Get Rating)

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.