Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Major Shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv Sells 3,800,000 Shares of Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 3,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $120,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,013,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,983,573.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE YOU opened at $28.79 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of -47.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YOU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Clear Secure to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $36,265,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 12,938.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 35.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 80,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 1,709.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 170,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

