Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director Purchases $20,800.00 in Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) Director Jonathon Gay purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $20,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,989.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Clene stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. Clene Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a market cap of $152.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clene Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLNN. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clene by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 79,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clene by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clene by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in Clene by 7.6% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clene during the fourth quarter worth $1,106,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.