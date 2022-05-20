Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) to post sales of $70,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Clene reported sales of $200,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full-year sales of $210,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $75.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLNN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of CLNN stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 229,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,618. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.76. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.37.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Matlin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 227,891 shares of company stock valued at $667,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clene by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 79,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clene by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clene by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in Clene by 7.6% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 19,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clene in the fourth quarter valued at $1,106,000. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

