ClinTex CTi Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

