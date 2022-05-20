CNA Financial Corp Grows Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 36.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 23.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 21.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTLA. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,879. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.86.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 973.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

