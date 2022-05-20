CNA Financial Corp Has $905,000 Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

CNA Financial Corp reduced its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,220 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 145.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,991,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,668. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.80. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

