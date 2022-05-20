CNA Financial Corp Purchases 1,760 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 522.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after buying an additional 269,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,548,000 after purchasing an additional 177,991 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after purchasing an additional 149,170 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,501.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 139,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $5,406,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $68,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,458 shares of company stock worth $784,441. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIR. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

Shares of VIR stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.36. 741,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,802. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.07. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 119.80% and a net margin of 52.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

