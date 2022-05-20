CNA Financial Corp Purchases 2,940 Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Erasca were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Erasca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Erasca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Erasca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Erasca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Erasca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Erasca stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 533,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,651. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $704.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. Erasca, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $24.47.

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. Analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Erasca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

