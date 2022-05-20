CNA Financial Corp Purchases 690 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after buying an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

AXON traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.40. 412,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.43. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.73. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AXON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.60.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

