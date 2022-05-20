CNA Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $31,411,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $13,118,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $11,344,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $3,969,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $3,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENFN traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 368,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,327. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. Enfusion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENFN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enfusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

About Enfusion

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

