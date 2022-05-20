CNA Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,137,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,692,000 after acquiring an additional 537,853 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,030,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,813,000 after acquiring an additional 706,040 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,099,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,841,000 after acquiring an additional 159,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of PLAN stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.01. 4,427,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,273,888. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.21. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities cut Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

In related news, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 11,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $525,599.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,528,642. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Profile (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.