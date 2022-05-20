CNA Financial Corp Takes Position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,654,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,469,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LTH stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. 421,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,718. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LTH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
