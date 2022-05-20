CNA Financial Corp Takes Position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,654,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,469,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTH stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. 421,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,718. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.93 million. Life Time Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LTH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

