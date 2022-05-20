CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Stock Price Down 3.5%

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.24 and last traded at $14.27. Approximately 31,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,181,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.3072 dividend. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Huntington National Bank raised its position in CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

