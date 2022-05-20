Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) PT Lowered to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Co-Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

CODX stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of -1.90.

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.25% and a return on equity of 32.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,857 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 754,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 307,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 291,552 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 548,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 22,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

