Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives C$130.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$130.75.

CCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities cut shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

TSE:CCA traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$102.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,269. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$104.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$102.25. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$93.80 and a 1 year high of C$123.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Jacques Royer sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.30, for a total transaction of C$42,714.10. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.39, for a total transaction of C$27,101.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,861.10.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

