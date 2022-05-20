Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Gap Down to $7.46

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $7.21. Cognyte Software shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 350 shares trading hands.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 10.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

