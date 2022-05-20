Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Issue $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Community Bank System has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Community Bank System has a payout ratio of 46.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

NYSE CBU opened at $62.97 on Friday. Community Bank System has a one year low of $62.08 and a one year high of $82.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $67,295.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $665,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Community Bank System by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Community Bank System by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 15.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

CBU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

