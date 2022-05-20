Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.79. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.04.
About Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Community Heritage Financial (CMHF)
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for Community Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.