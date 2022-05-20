Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.79. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.04.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, installment loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services.

