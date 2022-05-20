Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.80

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.80 and traded as high as $9.22. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 2,929,472 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $907.42 million for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s dividend payout ratio is 30.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

