Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,095,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 9,062,832 shares.The stock last traded at $3.99 and had previously closed at $3.80.

SID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.76.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 18.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is 22.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 1,208,780 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 401,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 264,316 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth $660,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 430,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 160,953 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares during the period. 2.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

