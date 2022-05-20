Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 1,869.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,869.17 ($23.04).

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 2,050 ($25.27) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.65) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.57) to GBX 1,825 ($22.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.65) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, insider Sundar Raman acquired 5,030 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,776 ($21.89) per share, for a total transaction of £89,332.80 ($110,124.26).

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,709 ($21.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,680.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,647.47. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,395.50 ($17.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,841.98 ($22.71). The firm has a market cap of £30.49 billion and a PE ratio of 84.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

