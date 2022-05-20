Compass Point Lowers Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target to $16.00

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Compass Point to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SDIG. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ SDIG opened at $2.78 on Thursday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,183,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 670,252 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 960,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 345,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

