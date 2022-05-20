Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $43.56

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.56 and last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 22530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Computer Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Computer Services by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Services by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,444,000 after purchasing an additional 349,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

