Conduit (LON:CRE) PT Lowered to GBX 400 at Royal Bank of Canada

Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 425 ($5.24) to GBX 400 ($4.93) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CRE. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.29) price target on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.58) price target on shares of Conduit in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 536.25 ($6.61).

CRE stock opened at GBX 340 ($4.19) on Monday. Conduit has a 1-year low of GBX 340 ($4.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 550 ($6.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of £560.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 367.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 405.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.87%.

In other news, insider Elaine Whelan acquired 26,800 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.57) per share, for a total transaction of £99,428 ($122,569.03). Also, insider Brian Williamson CBE acquired 5,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £18,200 ($22,435.90).

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

