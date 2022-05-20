Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires New Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,105,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,162,000 after purchasing an additional 34,358 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,889,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,978,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after purchasing an additional 23,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

KIDS opened at $42.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $349,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $229,046.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,452. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

