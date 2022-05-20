Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.00. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $54.62.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.