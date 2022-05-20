Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Repligen by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $154.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 0.98. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.57.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

