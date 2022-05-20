Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 89.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson upgraded Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Confluent has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.31.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 98,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $1,997,580.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,423,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,507,707.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $575,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 873,083 shares of company stock valued at $31,209,438 and sold 481,625 shares valued at $19,335,602. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,833,000 after buying an additional 2,398,212 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Confluent by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,214 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Confluent by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,939 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Confluent by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Confluent by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

