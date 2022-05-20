CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,176 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.77% of CONMED worth $73,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in CONMED by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CONMED by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CONMED by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.50.

In other CONMED news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,322,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $177,957.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,999 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.45. 209,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,235. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.18. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

