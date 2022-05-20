Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported 1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 90.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Consensus Cloud Solutions updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.36-$5.50 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.36-5.50 EPS.

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock traded up 1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 49.01. 101,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,848. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12-month low of 34.81 and a 12-month high of 69.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is 55.18 and its 200-day moving average is 57.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

