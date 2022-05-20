Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported 1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 90.94 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Consensus Cloud Solutions updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.36-$5.50 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.36-5.50 EPS.

NASDAQ CCSI traded up 1.23 on Thursday, reaching 49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 101,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,848. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of 57.65. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1-year low of 34.81 and a 1-year high of 69.31.

CCSI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCSI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $104,765,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $38,562,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,250,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $19,200,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

