CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Director John T. Mills Sells 2,947 Shares

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) Director John T. Mills sold 2,947 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $148,970.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,507.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $51.84 on Friday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $55.26. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,184.00 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.98). CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CEIX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 53.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 36,524 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 67.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

