Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,081,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 20,303,389 shares.The stock last traded at $72.82 and had previously closed at $76.77.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 48,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 31,779 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 49.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,260,000 after buying an additional 493,826 shares during the period.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

