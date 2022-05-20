Contrasting Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) & CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD)

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CompuMed and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 13.60% 27.66% 17.49% Digihost Technology 6.45% 2.53% 2.21%

This is a summary of recent ratings for CompuMed and Digihost Technology.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digihost Technology has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 228.95%. Given Digihost Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than CompuMed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.1% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CompuMed and Digihost Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $6.32 million 1.14 $1.07 million $0.02 8.50 Digihost Technology $24.95 million 4.55 $290,000.00 $0.02 76.04

CompuMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digihost Technology. CompuMed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digihost Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats CompuMed on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company provides enterprise telemedicine solutions, such as network of specialists, cloud-based telemedicine technology, telemedicine-enabled medical devices, 24/7 call center customer support, professional, and training services; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults. It also offers OsteoGram software that works in combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to support osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. In addition, the company provides mobile ECG and ultrasound solutions that provide patients with immediate access to its board-certified specialists; and Vscan, a handheld, pocket-sized visualization tool that houses ultrasound technology, which strengthens the clinical confidence of physicians and aids in speedy diagnosis. It serves organ procurement organizations, rural healthcare, and correctional healthcare industries. CompuMed, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

