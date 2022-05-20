Contrasting Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ideanomics and Mercedes-Benz Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 11.18 -$98.22 million ($0.34) -1.77 Mercedes-Benz Group $198.74 billion N/A $27.22 billion $25.12 2.67

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercedes-Benz Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ideanomics and Mercedes-Benz Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mercedes-Benz Group 0 2 13 0 2.87

Ideanomics currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 399.17%. Mercedes-Benz Group has a consensus price target of $89.72, indicating a potential upside of 33.53%. Given Ideanomics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Mercedes-Benz Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Mercedes-Benz Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -108.04% -19.80% -16.07% Mercedes-Benz Group 14.24% 19.67% 4.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ideanomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ideanomics has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercedes-Benz Group has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group beats Ideanomics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideanomics (Get Rating)

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides fintech services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Mercedes-Benz Group (Get Rating)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing and leasing packages for end-customers and dealers; automotive insurance brokerage and banking services; car subscription and car rental, and fleet management, as well as digital services for charging and payment; and mobility services. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

