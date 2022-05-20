Contrasting Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) & Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) and Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

86.3% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oyster Point Pharma and Achilles Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oyster Point Pharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 Achilles Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Oyster Point Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 447.62%. Achilles Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 605.39%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than Oyster Point Pharma.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Achilles Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oyster Point Pharma $24.54 million 4.56 -$100.66 million ($4.94) -0.85 Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$61.10 million ($1.69) -1.43

Achilles Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oyster Point Pharma. Achilles Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oyster Point Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Achilles Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oyster Point Pharma N/A -100.02% -67.16% Achilles Therapeutics N/A -21.83% -20.01%

Volatility and Risk

Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achilles Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Achilles Therapeutics beats Oyster Point Pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing TYRVAYA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of for neurotrophic keratopathy. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. It is also developing products for use in the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, and bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.