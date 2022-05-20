Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $405.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $460.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $467.00.

COO stock opened at $338.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.57. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $309.43 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

