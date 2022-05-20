Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Trading Up 4.2%

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.67. Approximately 33,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 500,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNM shares. Barclays raised Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Get Core & Main alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.95.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $57,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.