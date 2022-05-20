Cormark Analysts Give Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) a C$25.00 Price Target

Cormark set a C$25.00 target price on Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

NEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$13.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$530.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of C$10.48 and a 12-month high of C$22.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.15.

Neo Performance Materials ( TSE:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$210.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.4999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

