Cormark Raises Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Price Target to C$25.00

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Chesswood Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Shares of CHW opened at C$13.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.15. Chesswood Group has a 12-month low of C$10.94 and a 12-month high of C$15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$241.61 million and a PE ratio of 8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 31.87, a current ratio of 33.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 720.15.

Chesswood Group ( TSE:CHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group will post 2.7300002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

In other news, Director Gary Souverein sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.78, for a total transaction of C$38,415.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 328,157 shares in the company, valued at C$4,848,519.68.

About Chesswood Group (Get Rating)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.