Cornerstone Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,495 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,495 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.77. 58,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,092. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.12 and its 200-day moving average is $231.44.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

