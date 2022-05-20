Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $17.05 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Reliance Steel & Aluminum makes up about 1.8% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $17,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.09. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 25.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total value of $1,960,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,060.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,634 shares of company stock worth $24,280,557. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

