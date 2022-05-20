Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $32.87 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,698 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 3.5% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

NYSE V traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $195.05. 192,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,594,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.52. The company has a market cap of $370.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.