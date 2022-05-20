Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $32.87 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,698 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 3.5% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
NYSE V traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $195.05. 192,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,594,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.52. The company has a market cap of $370.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.
About Visa (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
